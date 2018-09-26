LIRC, CSX mark National Rail Safety Week in Sourthern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Safety Train, a mobile training facility, rolled into Clarksville on Tuesday to provide hands-on first responder training for rail emergencies during National Rail Safety Week.
Every year, railroads, emergency personnel, regulators and non-profit organizations partner together during National Rail Safety Week to raise awareness about the importance of being safe around railroad tracks. The training offered through the Safety Train is critical in helping first responders prepare for rail emergencies and keep themselves safe when working near rail equipment and railroad tracks.
CSX hazardous materials specialists aboard the Safety Train taught first responders how to safely respond to emergency calls involving trains, including unique safety features of modern rail tank cars and specialized techniques for incidents involving hazardous materials.
“This is a really large hazmat training for us,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. “And what it does is incorporate multi-agency for large scale incidents. So the training is very valuable for us in prevention in learning about the different rail cars and different valves before the incident actually happens, We don’t want to be learning that during an actual incident.”
With support from CSX, the Louisville & Indiana Railroad is providing this training to Clark County area first responders at no cost.
