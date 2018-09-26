Louisville man arrested for shooting man in leg

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is charged with assault after police say he shot a man Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Pozo Perez, 22, was arrested after police say he shot a man who was arguing with his grandfather. The arrest slip says Pozo Perez told his grandfather to move out of the way, before firing a single shot.
According to Pozo Perez’s arrest report, the victim told police he had gone to a home on Southside Drive, to pay off a debt he had with Pozo Perez. When he got there, he says Pozo Perez came out of the house with a gun and then shot him. The victim’s tibia was shattered, and required surgery, the arrest report said.
In addition to assault charges, Pozo Perez is also facing a trafficking of marijuana charge. Police say when they searched Pozo Perez’s home, they found a large amount of marijuana and a scale.
Police say “the amount of marijuana recovered is more than personal use.”
Pozo Perez is being held on a $50,000 bond.
