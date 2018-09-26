Make it a Goode Morning! 9.26.18

The cold front is FINALLY moving through this morning.
But not before pushing us to the top spot for Louisville’s wettest September since records have been kept. At least check, we were about 10.83″ ...but downpours moving in will increase that shortly.
We are only 1.65″ away from the #10 spot of the wettest YEARS on record. I mean, why not at this point?
Looking ahead:
The front will stall to our east the next couple of days. This will keep it mainly cloudy east of I-65, mainly clear west. This will also mean lows at night will be lower in the clear zones (some 40s) with temps closer to 60 in the cloudy zones east. Louisville basically in the middle.
Another front moves in (looks to be a dry one) Friday PM to allow for another cool/dry wave for the weekend. In fact, one of the nicest weekends coming our way in a long time.
Warm and yes, wet, again for next week. In fact, I am seeing signs of perhaps more heavy rain. So that will be a setup to watch in the coming days.
Once we get into the 2nd week of October, the chilly air attacks have a better chance to drive into our area.
More on all of this with today’s video :)
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News All rights reserved.