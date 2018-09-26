Man charged with burglarizing home, attempting to kill resident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a home and tried to kill a woman.
At 7:10 a.m., Sept. 25, Louisville Metro police were called to the 6600 block of Astral Dr. on a trouble run. The caller said a man in the home was armed with a knife.
Arriving officers confronted Mark Gregory Clark, 54, of Louisville, inside the house. Clark was holding a lamp and another object threatening to harm the woman living there, according to an arrest report.
The victim told officers she was in the bathroom and heard Clark break through the front door and begin destroying her property. She also said Clark had a knife and threw it at her, striking her in the chest.
In addition to attempted murder, Clark is also charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond.
In addition to the damage inside the home, the arrest report says Clark used a paving stone to forced the front door open. The damage to the home is estimated to be several thousand dollars.
