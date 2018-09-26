Man found dead in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Smoketown neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down in the 500 block of East Broadway around 5:15 a.m., according to MetroSafe.
A security guard at the building where the man was found told WAVE 3 News her coworker discovered the body.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The name of the man has not been released.
Police are classifying this case as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.