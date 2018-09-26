New Albany, Jeffersonville prepare for annual rivalry game

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Each year, New Albany and Jeffersonville battle for region-wide bragging rights in one of Southern Indiana’s most intense football rivalries.
For the two coaches on the sidelines of this edition of the rivalry, it’ll be new experiences for both, but an intense rivalry they’ve been aware of.
New Albany head coach Steve Cooley was with the Red Devils for a decade, and taught there as recently as last school year, this will be his first time on the opposite side of things
“It is a big game between two rivalry schools, so you throw out the records and get after it," Cooley said. "So our kids are excited it’s Jeff week.”
Jeffersonville head coach Brian Glesing is in his first year with the Red Devils, after spending 10 years as the head coach of one of New Albany and Jeff’s common enemies, Floyd Central.
“It’s my first Jeff-New Albany rivalry week so it’s new to me," Glesing said. “Obviously the kids are up for it. New Albany’s got a great football team, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Both teams are coming off losses headed into Friday night’s matchup. New Albany traveled to Bloomington North last week and after jumping out to a 13-3 lead, fell 24-13 to the Cougars. Cooley says they’ve addressed the issues that led to the second-half standstill on offense.
“We made some mistakes offensively that we haven’t made all year, uncharacteristically in the second half” Cooley said. “We won’t do that again. We made sure to address those on Saturday and Monday. We’re ready to go now, we’ve learned from that, our kids have learned from that.”
One key part of New Albany’s game will be the play of senior quarterback Dylan Clark. Clark is a two-sport athlete, also playing catcher for the Bulldogs Baseball team, and has the ability to present a challenge for Glesing’s pass defense.
“Dylan’s been there a long time, even when I was at Floyd Central, " Glesing said. “You know those guys have been there a long time, they’re veterans. We’ve got to make it uncomfortable for him. But he’s a great football player and we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Clark says his main job is bringing the offensive unit together as they try to regain footing. Some of the team’s hype and momentum was lost after a 3-0 start was followed up by three-straight losses, according to Clark.
“Offense goes off me,” Clark said. “When something goes wrong or something doesn’t happen right, it kind of falls apart. But, as the leader I have to stay focused and keep them all together as one unit.”
Coach Cooley sounded confident Tuesday in Clark’s ability to do just that, and ignite the offense with his athleticism.
“He’s a leader," Cooley said. "He does a good job, great baseball player, great football player. Dylan is kind of what makes us go on offense as far as running the ball, throwing the ball, and getting everybody where they need to be.”
New Albany won last year’s installment, 49-35 at Buerk Field. This year, the showdown takes place at Jeffersonville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
