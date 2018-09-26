New stage installed at the KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The KFC Yum! Center has a brand new stage. The original stage lasted eight years, but was nearing the end of its use.
The new stage will be used for the first time on Saturday night when Martin Lawrence brings his tour to Louisville.
The $130,000 stage is state of the art and is very functional for the crews building it. The new stage is very flexible and easy to use. It’s on wheels, so crews can build it at one end of the arena while production can hang the lights and sound equipment from the rafters, then crews can easily roll the stage into place when they are finished.
The new stage will be used for tours that do not travel with a stage and for other events like graduation ceremonies.
The KFC Yum! Center expects the stage to last up to 15 years.
