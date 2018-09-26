Pillows help survivors of violence cope, spread message of education

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A skilled learned at a summer camp has turned into a business and a chance to help survivors who have lost a loved one to violence cope.
Lamonique Mason has been making pillows since she learned the skill at summer camp when she was 8 years old. She purchased her first sewing machine last year and began making memorial pillows for survivors of violence, including her own son who lost his father in October of 2015.
Mason said the pillow she made for her son has been a good coping mechanism for him.
“When my son asked me to make him one he just, like, there was a change in his behavior and he was just like “I just feel like my daddy is always around me when I’m in my room,” she said.
On Wednesday, Mason joined community activist Christopher 2X and Josh Crawford, with Peace Centered Alliance, to announce a new partnership merging the healing of the pillows with a mission to spread the importance of education.
“The basic idea is to provide organization and structure for a lot of the work Chris (2X) and others in the community have already been doing in three key areas, victims, violence and education,” Crawford said.
“I think it’s very inspiring that they want to work with me, that I have a talent that I can offer in helping the families of the victim’s cope. It’s a great opportunity,” Mason said. “Gun violence is hitting our neighborhoods hard and it’s greatly affecting the children mainly and considering the children are the future I think it’s necessary that we educate them on these things as far as you know, staying productive, staying active, not getting involved in the wrong things.”
During the announcement Mason presented a pillow to Mary Williams, who lost her son, Martez Wade, 17, to gun violence on Sept. 5.
The back of the pillow read, “Voices of Survivors Education Movement.” With the pillows, survivors are given the option to be a part of an awareness tool using education to prevent violence and in the aftermath of violence, according to 2X.
The pillows Mason makes are completely customized and cost $55. Through the partnership with Peace Centered Alliance the first 25 survivors who order pillows will get the discounted price of $30, according to 2X. As more funds are raised more discounts will be offered.
Anyone who is interested in ordering a pillow can get in contact with Mason on Facebook at Lamonique Bean’s Queens Mason or on Instagram @thepillowplug.
