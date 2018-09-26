Red Cross and LG&E team up to Sound the Alarm

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Chapter of the American Red Cross and employees of Louisville Gas and Electric Company are joining efforts on Wednesday for the utility’s 14th annual Day of Caring.
As part of Day of Caring efforts, more than 50 LG&E employee volunteers will join with members of the Red Cross to participate in the organization’s Sound the Alarm program, which works to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. Volunteers will be installing smoke alarms and providing helpful home fire safety preparedness tips and tools to area residents.
Volunteers will begin gathering at the LG&E Center on Main Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Then, around 4:30 p.m. teams of three will gather supplies and depart to begin serving area residents.
Day of Caring is part of LG&E and its sister utility, Kentucky Utilities Company’s, annual employee-giving campaign called Power of One, which brings together monetary giving and volunteer work. Each year, as part of Day of Caring festivities, employees across the utilities service territories participate in volunteer efforts benefitting the communities they serve.
