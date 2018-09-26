Report: Papa John’s looking to be acquired

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John’s, the Louisville-based pizza giant scuffling through a tumultuous 2018, might be looking to be acquired, according to a report.
Reuters published a story Wednesday saying Papa John’s “has reached out to potential acquirers to ask them to submit offers.”
A Papa John’s spokesman told WAVE3.com on Wednesday afternoon that the company doesn’t comment on what it called “market rumors."
The popular pizza chain came under fire this year after founder John Schnatter admitted using a racial slur on a conference call. He intially admitted using the slur, then resigned as chairman of the company. He later walked back his admission and has since launched an offensive aimed largely at current CEO Steve Ritchie.
