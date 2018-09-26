Semi overturns in Spaghetti Junction, driver injured

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was injured in a semi crash accident on Spaghetti Junction.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. When emergency crews arrived on the ramp from I-71 Southbound to I-65 Southbound they found a semi had overturned.
The entire ramp has been shut down, according to officials.
Police said the driver had minor injuries. It is currently unclear what the truck was hauling.
The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours, according to officials.
This story will be updated.
