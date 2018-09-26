September 25, 2018

Kevin Gibson
It's no secret to anyone in WAVE Country that Louisville has a lot to offer. Louisville is a destination for everything including it's culinary scene, arts community, and amazing parks.
Kevin Gibson's book, 100 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Die (2nd Edition), gives locals and visitors information about the best festivals, restaurants, bars, historic sites, and family friendly spots.
Kevin is a Louisville native and Louisville food and beverage journalist.
100 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Die, 2nd Edition is available wherever books are sold.
Borden Valley Days Festival
The Borden Valley Days Festival is an annual event that happens in the Borden Community Park in Borden, Indiana. Some things to expect this year include a Civil War reenactment, Bear Claw Chainsaw Wood Carvings, bingo, vendors, Clark County Sheriff's Department K-9 Unit demo, kid games, contests, auctions and live music from The Devonshire's.
Friday, 4-8pm; Saturday, 8am-9pm
Borden Park, Borden, IN
Live entertainment, art, antiques, Civil War reenactment, car show, Bear Chainsaw Carvings, pickleball tournament, pie eating contest, K9 demonstration
