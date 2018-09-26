Snell is taking new found fame in stride

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lexington, KY (WAVE) - The nation is starting to find out what the Commonwealth already knew. Benny Snell is pretty good.
“It’s all coming right now, but we still got a long season. How we play football, how I play football, the attention should have all been there,” Snell said on Tuesday.
He rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the Cats 28-7 win over then #14 Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Now he’s in the Heisman Trophy conversation and his team is ranked #17 in the nation.
“I can say it’s fun to a certain extent, it’s, for me I don’t try to pay attention to it, but you know I have fun with it, but it’s like it’s late, you know what I’m saying, I feel like it should have been here,” Snell said. “It just comes from winning games, that all it is.”
Snell passed Randall Cobb on Saturday, becoming UK’s all-time leader with 39 touchdowns. He has 2,964 career rushing yards, fourth on the school’s all-time list. He needs 32 yards to move past Rafael Little and into the third spot. Sonny Collins (1972-75) is the all-time leader with 3,835 yards, 872 more than Snell.
The next game for the Cats (4-0, 2-0 SEC) is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field against South Carolina (2-1, 1-1).
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.