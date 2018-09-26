State report shows growth in JCPS reading scores, identifies schools with achievement gaps

“We’re talking about half of the students tested at the elementary and at the middle school level who are at the level of proficient or higher, that’s extremely troubling,” Lewis said. “It should give us great pause. In fact, this should be a moment of truth for us, a moment for us to take a look at our performance -- not just this year, but over the last few years -- and say what are we doing or what are we not doing that is resulting in the lack of change and the lack of improvement that’s showing in student test scores.”