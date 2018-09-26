Ted Cruz heckled, forced from restaurant

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN/CNN) - Ted Cruz was forced to leave a restaurant Monday, after left-wing activists swarmed the senator and his wife.
Video of the incident was posted to Twitter.
The protesters chanted, "We believe survivors" as the couple exited.
Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been an advocate for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by two women of sexually assaulting them years ago.
Cruz's office has not commented on the situation.
