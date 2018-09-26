TONIGHT AT 11: Where do the needles go? Not far in some cases

I received complaints from the people who live and work near the one set up near Taylor and Bicknell every Wednesday who say many customers are grabbing the free syringes, shooting up in that neighborhood, and leaving their used syringes at the nearby elementary school, park, homes and businesses. So I watched from set up at 11 a.m. until the RVs drove away at 2 p.m. The first thing I noticed was many customers bringing no needles to exchange. When some of the customers left, I watched them go half a block away and use the syringes they just got to inject themselves on porches of vacant or unoccupied homes. Then they left the used needles right there. Despite heavy police presence patrolling by, parking and watching just up the street, I recorded the same routine every week and the same aftermath by homes, the park and the school.