TONIGHT AT 11: Where do the needles go? Not far in some cases

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A strange sign of the times:
Police pulled over a car at Bicknell and Woodruff, made the driver and passengers get out, and searched the car.
Police found nothing. No one was arrested.
But the people walking right past that car being searched were heading to a mobile syringe exchange about 30 yards away where they were handed free taxpayer funded syringes, which they could then use to commit felonies by injecting heroin and other illegal drugs. Syringe exchanges were established to reduce the spread of HIV and reduce the number of discarded syringes on our sidewalks, yards, parks and play grounds.
I received complaints from the people who live and work near the one set up near Taylor and Bicknell every Wednesday who say many customers are grabbing the free syringes, shooting up in that neighborhood, and leaving their used syringes at the nearby elementary school, park, homes and businesses. So I watched from set up at 11 a.m. until the RVs drove away at 2 p.m. The first thing I noticed was many customers bringing no needles to exchange. When some of the customers left, I watched them go half a block away and use the syringes they just got to inject themselves on porches of vacant or unoccupied homes. Then they left the used needles right there. Despite heavy police presence patrolling by, parking and watching just up the street, I recorded the same routine every week and the same aftermath by homes, the park and the school.
Two customers arrived, left the exchange, and when they stopped to use a syringe half a block away in a place where the used needles were stacking up, I tried to talk to them about the problem. “Take that s**t off there dude,” one of them said, as they quickly grabbed up their drugs and syringes and hurried away.
“Just a quick question for you,” I said.
“I’m about to take that f*****g camera from you," he said as he turned and came back for my camera. At that same spot off Hazelwood on July 25 during mobile needle exchange hours, I watched police converge on two people in a vehicle where they found a syringe and then found a pistol in the glove box. One was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The other charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. I followed others who left the exchange and went straight to nearby Wyandotte Park and appeared to start injecting drugs. After they left, I shot the syringes left around the park on picnic tables, railings, in the bathrooms, and on the ground next to benches. All right next to the playground.
“I think it’s disrespectful,” a woman who lived in the area said. “Because there’s kids. I mean, seriously, if you’re gonna do your dirt up here, at least clean up your mess."
The Metro Health Department referred our questions about this to Volunteers Of America, which is under contract to run the mobile sites. VOA deferred to Marianne Butler, councilwoman for this district, who does not believe there is a problem here.
“We haven’t picked up a needle in several years in this particular neighborhood,” Butler said.
Many counties favor the 1-to-1 model - requiring a used needle to get a new one. “We’re getting almost a 1 to 1 back,” Butler said. Data provided to us by VOA shows 88,987 of the 330,833 syringes given out by the Bicknell Avenue exchange over the past 3 years were not returned.
“There are a lot of people who believe you should bring needles,” I said to Butler.
“That’s the whole purpose of this," she said. “To collect the dirties and dispose of them properly. But at the same time, treat them with respect. Don’t judge them. Give them hope that there is treatment out there. And that’s the whole intent of a needle exchange. It’s public health first.”
Another thing I noticed during the Wednesday needle exchange: EMS responding to drug overdoses in the same neighborhood.The VOA says this 40215 zip code has the most of overdose deaths: 20 so far this year with 252 EMS runs on overdose cases.
A Volunteers of America spokesman tells us they are now looking for an alternative site for the Bicknell exchange because they want to be responsive to neighborhood concerns.
