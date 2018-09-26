Upcoming highway repairs around Louisville could cause changes to your commute

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is issuing a heads up for those who plan on commuting this upcoming weekend, as roadwork around Louisville could cause some changes to your commute.
The Gene Snyder will be partially closed at the interchange of I-65 and I-265 for concrete repairs, starting Friday.
The exit ramp from I-65 North to I-265 (Exit 125A) is scheduled for closure starting Friday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct.1. Drivers should follow the detour signs located at Exit 127 where they will be diverted onto Outer Loop.
Crews will be repairing more concrete and diamond grinding on I-265/KY 841 between I-65 and Beulah Church Road.
There is a possibility for lane closures in both directions during this time. Hall Contracting of Kentucky, Inc. was awarded a $6.94 million contract for pavement and bridge repairs in this section of roadway. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2018.
Adjustments to the date and duration of this work may be made due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays. Click here for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
