Walmart’s grocery delivery service to launch in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Walmart’s new Online Grocery Delivery service is about to launch in the Louisville area.
Customers will be able to login on walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery app, enter their zip code and create a shopping list. When checking out, select a time for the order to be delivered and pay the $9.95 delivery fee. No subscription is required.
This service launches Thursday, September 27 at Louisville area stores including New Albany and Middletown.
Walmart is guaranteeing customers their “every day low prices” no matter how our where or how customers shop. The Online Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup service which is already available in 12 Louisville Metro stores.
Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.
