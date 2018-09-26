Want to keep your family safe? Sign up for LENSAlert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's one of the easiest ways to keep you and your family safe and Louisville Metro Officials are hoping you will take a few minutes to do something that will help them help you. WAVE 3 News has reported on LENSAlert, it's Louisville Emergency Notification System. The city wants more people to take advantage of it.
You can use your phone or computer to sign up for LENSAlert. It takes about ten minutes.
In August 2016 Louisville Metro Emergency Services teamed up with Bullitt County, Oldham County, and Washington County to create LENSAlert. Its enhanced capabilities include using all communications modes to send alerts – mobile phones, landlines, email, text, social media, IPAWS-OPEN.
“Whether it be weather, some types of hazardous materials incident or general notifications,” Jody Meiman, Executive Director Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Emergency Services said.
You can also set up a Smart 911 profile. The systems recognizes your number and automatically displays your profile.
"It will help to generate information without them potentially asking them questions and get help to you if needed," Meiman said.
It's help faster and dispatchers will know critical information about you.
"Maybe an illness that you may have or some type of personal issues that might have going on," Meiman said.
You can also list disabilities, whether someone has cognitive issues, or if you have service animals. You can also list information about where bedrooms in your home are.
You can create profiles for you children with photos and the same goes for your pets.
If you are panicked or maybe it’s dangerous to speak, you can also text with a dispatcher. You have to initiate with a call, hang up and then text.
“There is also a feature where we can text back to you as well,” Meiman said. “If we lose you on the line maybe you can’t speak because of some situation you are in we can initiate a text back to you and communicate that way.”
September is national preparedness month. Eighteen-thousand households have signed up for LENSAlert. When you do set up your profile, it will ask you to update it every six months. It’s free and your information is secured. if you need help setting it up you can also call 311. For more information click here.
