Waterfront Wednesday to go on; slight changes planned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Event organizers with the Waterfront Development Corporation are taking precautions to avoid the issues like those seen at Champions Park after Bourbon and Beyond. Food vendor location has changed to avoid high traffic on soggy grounds.
Muddy and unsafe grounds at Champions park were the motivation to move food vendors to the Red Lot Parking Lot. The vendors were previously located near the west side of the event.
Gary Pepper, with the Waterfront Development Corporation, hopes the decision protects the lawn so the park can be used for other events scheduled this season.
"It seemed like every Wednesday they predicted rain, or it had rained," Pepper said.
A soggy and final Waterfront Wednesday of 2018 is a perfect recap of this year's summer concert series. Pepper said in 2017 each event averaged around 10,000 people. In 2018 each concert's attendance was around 7,000.
“Every walk of life comes through here at some point over the last 18 years of having Waterfront Wednesdays,” Pepper said.
The public's support motivated event organizers to pull off each event despite the weather.
Waterfront Wednesdays are free for the public and vendors are a crucial part of the event. Their revenue made helps pay for the concert series.
"I think it's great you can do just about anything in Louisville that you could do in bigger cities," John Hillerich said.
For Hillerich, who has attended a Waterfront Wednesday, he said as long as it stays dry it's a perfect day to enjoy the cities amenities.
“To me it beats 90 degrees and sun beating down on you," Hillerich said.
