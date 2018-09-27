Ads urge pro Topgolf proponents to speak up

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those opposed to Topgolf have been vocal on the issues they say will arise if the driving range and entertainment complex opens at Oxmoor Center.
On the other hand, those in support of the business have not made their message quite as clear.
An ad on social media is urging those in support of the business to attend a public hearing on Monday, October 1.
The planning commission will meet for a zoning change recommendation and to possibly finalize a conditional use permit. Steve Porter, who is representing the residents of Hurstbourne, suspects if Topgolf does not get the conditional use permit they probably won’t get the rezoning.
