AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old believed to be in ‘extreme danger,’ last seen in Fort Wayne, IN

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a missing one-year-old who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”
The child, Mary Kryder, is missing from Fort Wayne, IN. That’s 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
She’s a biracial female, 3 feet 0 inches tall, 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Mary was last seen wearing a teal shirt and black sparkly pants.
She was last seen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
The suspect is 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner. She is a biracial female who is 5′2″, 133 pounds with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.
Betzner was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with gray sleeves and faded blue yoga pants.
She is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra with an Indiana Autism Awareness license plate DD6937.
Anyone with information on Betzner or the missing child should immediately call the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000, or call 911.
