Braun, Donnelly respond to Kavanaugh allegations

(WAVE) - Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is under scrutiny after three women accused him of sexual misconduct from his teen years.
Kavanaugh has been meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to refute the allegation. He has publicly called the accusation “completely false,” saying that he has never done anything like that before.
Democrats have called for a delay in voting. Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana has tweeted his thoughts, saying the allegations are serious and need further review.
Donnelly’s challenger Republican Mike Braun has also tweeted that these allegations need to be reviewed but also “weighed against Judge Kavanaugh’s decades of public service, sterling record on the bench, outstanding personal reputation and unequivocal denial of the allegations.”
Braun has publicly aligned himself with President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Trump spoke of Kavanaugh’s allegations saying, "all false to me."
Kavanaugh has shown that he does not want to back down. In a letter sent to the Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and ranking Democratic member Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Kavanaugh writes, “I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.