Burns is back home and making a difference for Cards

After transferring to U of L from Ohio State, Burns had to sit out a year. He used that time to get used to being back in his hometown, and to learn about the U of L program. “I took it as really a learning process. I learned from sitting out. I learned how to better myself as far as the playbook. Getting stronger and faster, building my body up,” said Burns. One of the people Rodjay learned from was former Card and current Green Bay Packer, Jaire Alexander. “He would just sit and play the quarterback, and play the corner. He had great vision,” Burns said of Alexander. While they share the same jersey number, Burns is still his own person. “Everybody be like, you got to fill his shoes. Not necessarily, I’m still my own man. I can fill his shoes, but I’m going to play my own game at the end of the day,” said Burns.