Burns is back home and making a difference for Cards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rodjay Burns' punt return for a touchdown against Indiana State was a culmination of a windy road that led him back to his hometown. "It was really relief. It was fun to be able to do it again," said Burns. While it may have been his first touchdown in a Cardinal uniform, it wasn't his first in Cardinal Stadium.
Burns made a name for himself at Trinity High School here in town before heading to Ohio State. After a successful freshman year, Burns returned home to be closer to his ailing dad. "Being close to him so I can always check on him. So now that I'm back home I'm able to check on him more," explained Burns. Rodjay says his dad is fine now. Family means a lot to Burns. He's the middle child of 15 siblings,and yes he can name them all when asked. He says life with that many brothers and sisters growing up wasn't too terribly bad. "Had to always go do something for the younger ones. Get them snacks, and pouring milk and cereal," joked Burns. Plus, he's a father himself to a three year old daughter, Riley. "It motivates you every game, because you got to think, you're playing for someone. You ain't playing for yourself," said Burns.
After transferring to U of L from Ohio State, Burns had to sit out a year. He used that time to get used to being back in his hometown, and to learn about the U of L program. “I took it as really a learning process. I learned from sitting out. I learned how to better myself as far as the playbook. Getting stronger and faster, building my body up,” said Burns. One of the people Rodjay learned from was former Card and current Green Bay Packer, Jaire Alexander. “He would just sit and play the quarterback, and play the corner. He had great vision,” Burns said of Alexander. While they share the same jersey number, Burns is still his own person. “Everybody be like, you got to fill his shoes. Not necessarily, I’m still my own man. I can fill his shoes, but I’m going to play my own game at the end of the day,” said Burns.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.