Conviction overturned in Shively double murder, new trial ordered

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man in a 2012 double murder in Shively.
William Truss had been convicted in the shooting deaths of Menchester Bray and Derek Slade. Their bodies were found during the early morning hours of April 29, 2012 inside a car in the grassy area of the Watterson Expressway near the Dixie Highway south exit. Truss was found in the car with the bodies.
Truss went on trial in March 2016 and was convicted of the murders. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
Attorneys for Truss cited six reasons for overturning the conviction in their appeal. The justices sided with Truss on two of them with the main one having to do with Truss’s absence during jury selection. The Kentucky Supreme Court said the trial court abused its discretion by proceeding with voir dire - the process of questioning and selecting jurors - without the presence of Truss.
On March 9, 2016, during the jury selection phase, Truss was ill and unable to attend the court proceedings. Truss’s attorney told the court that his client had not been brought over from the jail due to illness and asked for a continuance until the next day hoping Truss fell better and able to be present. The defense counsel’s motion was denied and voir dire continued.
Thirty one jurors were individually questioned about their views on the possible penalties Truss could face, including the death penalty. Fifteen of the 31, along with 39 others from the previous two days of individual voir dire, were brought back the next day for general voir dire.
“Truss has a constitutional right to be present at jury selection. These due process rights were violated when voir dire was commenced in his absence,” the Justices said in their ruling. They went on to say “there is no way to assess the extent of prejudice that Truss may have endured by not being able to assist his counsel in the impaneling of the jury on this day.”
Fifteen of the 31, along with 39 others from the previous two days of individual voir dire, were brought back the next day for general voir dire. The trial jurors were chosen from those 54.
As a result, the Supreme Court vacated the Jefferson Circuit Court ruling, along with the sentence, and returned to the case to circuit court for a new trial. The high court also ruled that Truss mus be present for “all critical stages of the proceeding.”
The high court also said the the trial court erred when it failed to grant immunity pursuant to KRS 503.085(1).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.