No injuries reported in New Albany apartment fire

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in New Albany, IN on Thursday night.
It started around 7:05 p.m. at the Riverview Tower on Scribner Drive. That’s near the New Albany Floyd County Public Library.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from an apartment near the top floor.
The deputy executive director of the complex told WAVE 3 News the fire was contained to a 14th floor unit. No injuries were reported and no residents had to be evacuated. The power remains on in the building and residents are free to stay in their units.
Thursday’s fire is just the latest in a string of issues for Riverview Towers. Residents have dealt with two previous fires and a total power outage in the past few months. Just last week, residents held a meeting with the housing authority to address electrical issues. They were given portable heaters and air conditioners while the problems were being fixed. That was expected to take two to three weeks.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.