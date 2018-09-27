Etheridge ready to return to Cards defense

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL defense will get a boost this weekend from the return of linebacker Dorian Etheridge.
His answer when asked if he'd be back this week. "Oh yeah, definitely," he said after practice on Wednesday.
Etheridge missed the last two games after leaving the Indiana State game in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
He knows he was missed. "Just the vocal leader out there, that makes all the difference when everybody is on the same track."
The Cards rank #81 in the nation in total defense, giving up 389.8 yards per game.
They also lost, arguably their best defensive player, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, in the season opener against Alabama. He suffered a wrist injury.
Etheridge was the Cards leading tackler as a freshman with 83.
"When you have a young defense, you just want to make sure everybody does their job first," he said. "The turnovers, being in the right spots, getting pressure on the quarterback, the turnovers will come after that, but if you don't have guys doing the right thing than those things don't fall in line.
He said he was like a coach on the sidelines for the last few weeks, but is ready to get back on the field.
"Our main thing is just focus this week. We have great effort and everybody has been flying around and stuff, it's just that we have to put the little small things, the details," Etheridge said.
The Cards host Florida State (2-2, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. They are trying to get their offense on track after a 27-3 loss at Virginia last Saturday.
