FORECAST: A good day to make a pot of chili

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will rule this Thursday.
Another wave of energy will pass by that looks to spread the rain back into the area. The trend the past 12 hours is to increase the coverage and amounts of rainfall.
It appears southern KY will pick up the heaviest of totals with much lighter amounts north.
We will attempt to warm this morning but once the rain starts to fall, temperatures will actually drop back a few degrees. Skies will clear tonight with some patchy fog overnight.
Expect a MUCH better looking day Friday with some sunshine and highs back into the 70s.
The weekend still looks fantastic.
FORECAST
TODAY: Cloudy, showers increasing late morning/early afternoon (60%), HIGH: 66° but falling into the 50s once the rain starts
TONIGHT: Clearing late, patchy fog; LOW: 56° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer; HIGH: 74°
