Fort Knox moves toward digital domain as newspaper shuts down

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For more than 100 years, newspapers have been serving Fort Knox.
Thursday, the final edition of the Gold Standard hit newsstands on the post and in surrounding communities.
Some read its headline--‘Rich history of Fort Knox newspapers comes to an end'--with a little heartbreak.
“Well, it is bittersweet, personally,” Ryan Brus, a Fort Knox Public Affairs Officer, said. “I think it is for a lot of people.”
The final edition of the Gold Standard was printed Wednesday.
Ft. Knox officials said an agreement to produce the paper between Fort Knox and the News Enterprise has ended due to the business viability of the free, weekly print edition.
“A lot of people put a lot of pride and passion into this product,” Brus said.
A product that transformed from a paper started in 1948 called 'Inside the Turret' to 'the Gold Standard' in 2012.
“So, we highlighted the changes that were to come and the very next week, we have the gold standard newspaper,” Brus said, discussing the final edition of ‘Inside the Turret’.
Just like its name, the paper became a gold standard in military news earning multiple Jefferson Awards.
“If you’ve never worked on a newspaper, you just don’t quite understand it,” Brus said.
As the paper came out every Thursday, Brus said his passion grew into a love story.
“It can get pretty intense at times,” Brus said. “Something that we actually grew to love, to be honest with you.”
A love he said will endure, as the instillation rolls out a new military website to provide news.
Accessible on screen by the tips of his fingers, it's an experience he admits doesn't quite have the same feel as a newspaper.
But, as he reads the final edition, he adds it is not a eulogy, rather a changing of the guard--as Fort Knox changes with technology.
The peak circulation of the Gold Standard was about 17,000.
The new Fort Knox website can be found here.
