Just in time for the holidays - Mac & cheese candy canes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who doesn’t love cheese? Americans eat about 35 pounds of cheese per person, per year. And now, Seattle-based novelty company Archie McPhee has a holiday treat for cheese lovers everywhere: Mac & cheese candy canes.
The website describes them this way: ''Macaroni and cheese candy canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters. These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?"
McPhee is no stranger to odd flavor combinations. It also offers candy canes that taste like bacon, rotisserie chicken and even clams. When you hear about the Clamdy Canes, the mac & cheese ones don’t sound all that bad.
If you want some mac & cheese candy canes for yourself, you can get six for $5.95. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.