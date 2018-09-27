LMPD SWAT receives lifesaving robot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has received a new robotic addition.
Firehouse Subs is known for its sandwiches and their relationship with first responders. Now, the restaurant chain has taken that relationship one step further and awarded the LMPD SWAT Team with a $26,290 grant that gave them a lifesaving search and rescue robot.
Last year, the SWAT team executed 183 high-risk search warrants and dealt with 28 armed and barricaded situations. The robot has cameras attached and can fit into small spaces. It acts as eyes and ears for the team. Officer Scott Walker with LMPD SWAT tested out the robot during the presentation.
“There’s a lot of things that we need and want to have as far as equipment that would make our lives a lot easier and a lot safer and it’s just very expensive,” Walker said. “Our budget is [already] limited as it is and we just can’t afford things like that.”
The robot will reduce danger by allowing officers to communicate and clear high-risk areas before police and K9s enter a situation.
Proceeds from subs and other sales at Firehouse helped provide the grant for the team.
