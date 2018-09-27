Louisville LIVE to feature dunk and three-point contests, broadcast on ACC Network Extra

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will stage the “Louisville Live” basketball event on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville. The free, outdoor event will include team activities on a portable court placed on the covered area of the street, surrounded by fan viewing opportunities of the stage, court and video screens.
The final hour of the event from 8-9 p.m. will be televised live on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN through the WatchESPN app. A direct link to watch the live telecast is here: http://www.espn.com/watch/_/id/3438868/louisville-live
The two-hour event will include an abundance of fan giveaways, interactive challenges, and fun basketball contests. Fans will have the opportunity cheer on their favorite men’s players as they compete in a three-point contest and high-flying dunk competition, which will be evaluated by an impressive panel of judges. The three-point contest will feature Christen Cunningham, Ryan McMahon, Jordan Nwora and Malik Williams, while the dunk competition will include Steven Enoch, Khwan Fore, V.J. King, Darius Perry.
A group of fans in attendance will have the chance to shoot side-by-side with the reigning ACC champion UofL women’s basketball team in a team knockout competition. One lucky UofL student with also be selected for a three-point contest and the chance to win $10,000. Over 200 Louisville adidas items will be given away, including hats, T-shirts, and shoes.
Please note that Fourth Street Live! does not allow backpacks or purses larger than 12 x 18 inches.
Admission begins at 6 p.m. for limited bleacher seating and standing room at the street and second floor levels of Fourth Street Live! on a first-come, first served basis. Interested parties may reserve indoor and outdoor seating by calling 502-417-7640 or 502-568-3457.
Official release from UofL sports information
