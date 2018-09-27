Louisville LIVE to feature dunk and three-point contests, broadcast on ACC Network Extra

The two-hour event will include an abundance of fan giveaways, interactive challenges, and fun basketball contests. Fans will have the opportunity cheer on their favorite men’s players as they compete in a three-point contest and high-flying dunk competition, which will be evaluated by an impressive panel of judges. The three-point contest will feature Christen Cunningham, Ryan McMahon, Jordan Nwora and Malik Williams, while the dunk competition will include Steven Enoch, Khwan Fore, V.J. King, Darius Perry.