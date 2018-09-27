$30-million Gateway Project gets green light from Jeff planning commission

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A $30 million dollar downtown development project is one step closer toward reality. Known as the Jeffersonville Gateway, the 10-acre project will be located near 10th and Spring Streets in Jeffersonville.
The Jeffersonville Planning Commission unanimously approved the project during a meeting Tuesday night, according to Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
When it’s finished, the unused area will become the Jeffersonville Gateway. It will have four restaurants, including a national coffee chain, a hotel and an office park.
“I’m proud to say this project is taking shape,” Moore said.
The plan to create the Gateway would transform an empty area that’s highly visible in downtown Jeffersonville just off Interstate 65.
“People as they enter the city of Jeff now, instead of seeing a big 10-acre vacant spot, they’re going to see some rooftops and some names that are nationally recognized and people are going to be proud to say we’ve got it in Jeff,” Moore said.
Built by Hogan Real Estate, the first phase will bring four restaurants. The second phase will bring a hotel and a 12,000 square foot office park, according to Justin Phelps, President of the Hogan Real Estate Group.
Hogan has completed multiple development projects around southern Indiana, including the recent Veterans Crossing Project in Clarksville. That project brought in more than 10 new businesses, including Blaze, Starbucks, Core Life Eatery and First Watch.
It's a big change to the downtown, something people are excited to see.
“I think it’d be great for Jeffersonville," Kevin Littleton, who works downtown, said. "Jeffersonville is actually growing,”
Littleton said he’s excited to see the new restaurants and have somewhere new to eat in town.
"I think that’d be great to have new business here because we’ve got all that going out there, going out by there by Meijer’s and by Kroger. So it’d be nice to have something downtown,” Shirley Keeton said.
Keeton, a longtime Jeffersonville resident, said the transformation of Spring Street downtown has helped the community and she believes the Gateway project can do the same.
The city has spent months creating roads and infrastructure to support the development. The area is known to flood so they’re making improvements to the drainage system, too.
The Gateway project will now go before the city council for their approval. Though there has been some opposition in the past, Mayor Moore said with so much benefit to the town and the infrastructure ready to go, he’s not expecting any pushback from city leaders seeing this become a reality.
“A $30 million investment from a developer here is going to have a crucial role in the next 20 years for the city of Jeff,” Moore said. “The millions of dollars in the coming years that will be generated from this piece of property will make a huge difference to the city of Jeff. The landscape is changing, it’s improving, it’s the new and improved Jeffersonville, Indiana.”
Three of the four restaurants for the Gateway project have been chosen. Phelps said they are currently choosing among finalists for the fourth spot. Which restaurants will be moving in will be announced in the coming months.
If the development project is approved by city council, crews could break ground on the Jeffersonville Gateway by the first of the year, with restaurants ready to open by the end of 2019, Phelps said.
