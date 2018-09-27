Mobile advocacy model to better serve sexual assault, domestic violence victims in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Only six of every 1,000 people responsible will end up in prison.
Recent sexual assault allegations brought forward by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court candidate Brett Kavanaugh have brought forward the need for rape crisis services for survivors.
For sexual assault and domestic violence victims, there's a new option for victims in southern Indiana who need help.
A 2011 study found nearly one in five women and one in 59 men in the U.S. are raped during their lifetime. More than one in five women in Kentucky and Indiana have been raped. Both states have higher rates than the national average.
The Center for Women and Families serves victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Kentucky and Indiana, providing shelter and advocates for people in need. But on the other side of the river, they’re about to shift away from their traditional shelter to a new model that will help more people in need.
Inside the 10-bed shelter in New Albany, the Center for Women and Families stays busy, helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims with whatever they need, from housing to support and even a legal advocate. But the traditional shelter model is about to change.
“Rather than saying here’s our program, you come to us and fit yourself into our program, we’re saying what do you need, we will come to you and be a partner in planning for your safety,” Shelley McDonald, the Director of Indiana programs for the Center for Women and Families, said.
At the start of 2019, the current shelter will shut down as they move toward a mobile advocacy model. Services and support won’t stop, but will step up in Clark and Floyd Counties. Advocates will now meet survivors’ and victims’ where they are, at home or a child’s school and provide services from there, customizing their response and services to best serve people’s needs.
"That could look like an advocate saying where is the most convenient place to meet for you? Is that a library, is it a coffee shop, your kiddo’s school? We want to remove those barriers and meet them where they are in their community so we’re able to help them most effectively,” McDonald said.
This concept is new to the region.
“This is unique for Indiana. We could find a couple of other models in the country, but this is definitely the only one. It’s really on the cutting edge and it’s proven to be very successful,” Vice President of Programs for the Center for Women and Families Marguerite Thomas said.
Three out of four every victims of sexual assault won’t report, Thomas said. Often, it’s either men who don’t feel comfortable coming in for services or from people who don’t need to stay in the shelter, but may benefit from a legal advocate and support.
The new model allows them to reach more people, especially those in potentially deadly situations, and become more involved in the community to let people know that help is out there.
“This is going to capture the 75 percent of the rest of the community that doesn’t come forward, that doesn’t know where to, how to or when to,” Thomas said.
They’re hopeful this new model will transform how they help victims and combat rape culture around southern Indiana.
“So understanding more about what a survivor experiences, but also so that those people have support,” McDonald said.
The Breakfast of Brilliance will be held at the Grand in New Albany on Thursday, Oct 4 at 8 a.m. with a program to follow. The event is hosted by the Center for Women and Families. For more information register here.
For a list of services and locations locally with the Center for Women and Families, visit the website here.
- If someone you know has been sexually assaulted or rape, there is help out there. We’ve listed some tips about how to help, according to the Center for Women and Families.
- If someone you know and love comes forward to tell you about this, it’s important to listen to their story without judgment and show them your support as you listen.
- It’s important to believe survivor, even if they doubt their story or their memories about the assault are vague.
- If the victim is interested in seeking help, offer to go with them for medical care, a rape kit test or forensic exam.
- Be patient and do not blame the victim or yourself.
- If you are sexually assaulted and want to report, you can choose to take a sexual assault forensic exam. For more information about when and where to report that, visit the website here.
- You can choose to have a sexual assault forensic exam, or SAFE, for medical care, evidence collection and reporting the assault to police.
- Get help if the survivor is suicidal. Call the National Suicide Hotline for resources and support at 1-800-273-8255.
- Find support and resources locally, by dialing 844-BSAFE-1, or nationally through www.rainn.org or www.thecenteronline.org.
- The direct line to the southern Indiana center is 812-944-6743. The Indiana Crisis Line is 812-944-6743.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.