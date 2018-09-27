‘Parasail Man’ is Shepherdsville’s latest attraction

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There are kids who seem to never grow up.
“Yeah I guess I’m a Peter Pan flying through the sky,” Brent Coots said. “I have a passion for aviation.”
Some people think Coots is a bit out there. He found a way to make his childhood dream of flying a reality.
“You don’t have to go to the airport or rent a plane or anything like that,” Coots said. “You just find an empty field.”
You can watch him run, jump and zip off into the air on any low-wind day, flying over the heart of Shepherdsville.
“To be honest with you, I don’t talk to a whole lot of people,” Coots said. “But I wave at a lot of folks while I’m in the air and I guess they like it.”
Kids in nearby parks can be seen shouting “incoming!” whenever they see Coots fly through the sky on his motorized parasail.
He has developed quite the fan club.
“It’s so cool,” 10-year-old Braydon Vincent said. “I need one of those.”
Most children have no clue who is attached to the parachute.
“I now call him the genius,” Vincent said. “He’s a genius for flying that thing.”
Coots said he follows FAA rules.
“Is he not scared of doing that?” another child asked.
Coots is all smiles in the air.
“I might be kind of a boring story, but I really enjoy it,” Coots said.
It’s clear his fans enjoy his flying, too.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.