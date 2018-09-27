Records show pattern of elevator problems at senior public housing complex

Just last week, WAVE 3 News reported Burrus was still stuck in the same 14th-floor apartment. She’d asked the Authority to move her to a first-floor unit. Burrus told WAVE 3 News she is terrified of stepping into the elevators again. She said when the elevator snapped, it hit the floor, then bounced her back up toward the 15th floor. She was taken to a hospital after the incident with a head injury, and said she had bruises all over her body.