Records show pattern of elevator problems at senior public housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A week after WAVE 3 News reported on a woman who was inside an elevator when it fell several floors, we can confirm several other people have been previously stuck in the elevator, too, also requiring rescue.
WAVE 3 News obtained records from MetroSafe, which show firefighters were dispatched time after time after time to the St. Catherine Court Apartments for reports of an elevator rescue. Their records indicate the Louisville Fire Department responded to a total of 12 times this year.
WAVE 3 News reviewed the dates of the incidents and found that seven of the reports of people stuck in the elevator came after Aug. 6, the date when Eva Burrus said the elevator went into a free-fall with her inside.
The dates range between Aug. 15 and Sept. 22.
St. Catherine Court Apartments are managed by the Louisville Housing Authority as public housing for seniors.
On Aug. 21, when both elevators were out, residents, some of those impacted by the outage were disabled, forced to use the stairs if they needed to leave their apartments. The building is 15 stories high.
The city had to pay a private ambulance service to help disabled residents move up and down the stairs. They instructed residents with emergencies to call 911.
Just last week, WAVE 3 News reported Burrus was still stuck in the same 14th-floor apartment. She’d asked the Authority to move her to a first-floor unit. Burrus told WAVE 3 News she is terrified of stepping into the elevators again. She said when the elevator snapped, it hit the floor, then bounced her back up toward the 15th floor. She was taken to a hospital after the incident with a head injury, and said she had bruises all over her body.
The Authority wouldn’t comment or respond to any of WAVE 3 News' questions, citing pending litigation. Burrus has an attorney, but they have not filed any litigation yet.
The state's fire inspectors found there was a major malfunction with the elevator's breaking system. They then performed what they called a "high-level" inspection before giving the elevators the green light.
Though the Authority wouldn’t answer questions, it did provide information through WAVE 3 News' multiple open records requests. Those records include maintenance orders, as well as incident reports from employees at the apartment complex describing the elevator malfunctioning, and the description of the incidents. WAVE 3 News is going through the information and will have full reports Thursday on WAVE 3 News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
