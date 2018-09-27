Romeo Langford is the star of IU Media Day

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Bloomington, IN (WAVE) - Romeo’s time is here and the Hoosiers are ready to see what he brings to Bloomington.
New Albany grad Romeo Langford already has an impressive resume. He's the 27th former Indiana Mister Basketball to suit up for the Hoosiers.
"My expectation is to win a national championship," Langford said at Media Day. "I don't go into any season just trying to win a couple games. I go in trying to win the whole entire championship. Really my expectation for myself to bring to the team is just be whatever, be the best I can be."
Archie Miller tips off his second season at IU looking to improve on a 16-15 record, and Romeo and a talented freshman class, along with returnees like Juwan Morgan, Devonte Green and Zach McRoberts give him hope. Miller has already been impressed by his star freshman.
"If he was a football player he'd be Randy Moss, if he was a track athlete, he'd probably be Usain Bolt or one those guys," Miller said. "Just the stride, the elevation, the quick jump, second jumps, just the knifing through people, covering ground from rim to rim. Things like that that he probably takes for granted but in most cases you watch him and he really makes it look easy."
Romeo is used to the spotlight. He'd spend hours after games at New Albany signing autographs. He's lived in a fishbowl for years.
"They treat me like any other student," he said about IU students."It's not as crazy as you would think, like being stopped going to class. I've probably been stopped maybe like once or twice or so, but I'm enjoying myself on the campus."
He put on 15 pounds this off season and is also used to high expectations.
"I really don't feel pressure," he said. "I'm just coming in to play basketball and do my job and that's all I'm focusing on, is just having a succesful season with my team this year."
Freshman leaders are nothing new in college basketball, but Langford is learning from some of his more experienced teammates.
"On and off the court I'm not the most vocal person on the team, but I like to lead by example and coming in as a freshman I knew that there were seniors and they know a little bit more than me, they obviously know more than me because I'm just out of high school, so really I'm just coming here to learn from guys like Juwan (Morgan), Devonte (Green) and Zach (McRoberts), the upperclassmen."
Romeo and the Hoosiers tip off the season on Tuesday, November 6 in Assembly Hall hosting Chicago State at 6:30 p.m.
