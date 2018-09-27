Semi overturns, killing driver on I-265 in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A semi driver was killed when the truck overturned on an interstate ramp in Clark County, Indiana.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the ramp from I-265 West to I-65 South in Jeffersonville, according to Indiana State Police.
Police confirmed the semi’s driver was killed in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
ISP said the semi was hauling steel.
The exit ramp from I-265 W to I-65 S is closed. Authorities are not sure how long it will remain closed.
Drivers should seek an alternate route.
