1 shot on 4th Street in South Louisville near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One man was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Fourth Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near the University of Louisville.
One shooting victim is being rushed to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
