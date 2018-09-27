Show continues for last Waterfront Wednesday of season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The show continued Wednesday for the last WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the 2018 season.
Hundreds of people made their way to the Big Four Lawn for the free concert to enjoy some sunshine and music.
“The weather cleared up perfectly today and it's a must. I come to almost all of them,” Erin Roggenkamp said.
Roggenkamp showed up with rain boots to deal with the soggy grass.
Despite the soggy conditions, concert goers didn’t seem to mind. Rebecca Otey and her family went to the concert, too, to enjoy the outdoors after a rainy few days.
“We've been inside for a few days so it was a nice outing,” Otey said.
Waterfront Development Corporation Event Director Ashley Smith said she was confident conditions would be okay for the show to continue.
“This whole park was built with flooding in mind," Smith said. "So we felt as though if we modified the set up and kept all the vehicular traffic off the grass that we would be okay tonight.”
Vendors were moved to the Red Lot Parking Lot to avoid people having to walk on the grass too much.
“I'm glad folks didn't let a little soggy grass keep them away,” Stacy Owen, WFPK’s program director, said.
Smith said they have a grounds crew to look over the lawn and make any repairs as needed. They have a little over $2 million yearly operating budget. Smith said she’s confident there won’t be too much to have to repair during this off season.
