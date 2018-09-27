Stabbing victim found outside Kroger on 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was found with a stab wound outside the Kroger on 3rd Street.
The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. Police said crews arrived on scene in the 4200 block of South 3rd Street and found the man inside the vehicle. He had been stabbed in the stomach, according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Police have not released whether the stabbing happened in the area or another location.
No motive or suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information has been asked to call 574-LMPD.
