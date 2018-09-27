Team of parents, teachers, students working with JCPS on racial equity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is working on closing a big achievement gap and making the district a positive place for all students to learn, regardless of race.
The racial equity policy was passed in May and now the district has formed the team tasked with holding school leaders accountable. The 17 member Racial Equity Advisory Council includes parents, teachers, students, and community members.
Two members, Lettie Johnson and Dr. Matt Berry, sat down with WAVE 3 News to explain what the council has planned.
Johnson, a former Central High School student, runs Gifted by Design Leadership & Consulting Firm.
Berry has experience in higher education and is part of Louisville Promise, a program that helps JCPS students afford college.
"They’ve passed a very progressive policy and they’re bringing in a group of diverse and engaged community members to hold them accountable and say, ‘Look this is what we think you’re doing well, this is what we think you’re not doing well,’” Berry said.
The group will help Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio develop a plan to improve culture and climate district-wide.
They’ll address a number of issues including the achievement gap, disparities in discipline and special education services.
"It’s an issue that is going to affect us all, so we have an obligation and a responsibility to give back and to create that environment of inclusivity for our students,” Johnson said.
The council will measure the district’s progress and work with the schools to make sure they have everything they need to make sustainable changes.
"There's no silver bullet to the challenges we face in education and there's certainly isn't a silver bullet to the kind of challenges we face as communities, but education is as close as I’ve ever found to that type of solution,” Berry said.
The council will meet a few times per month. Each member will serve a three-year term.
A public meeting where the community can learn more about the district’s new racial equity policy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chancey Elementary School.
