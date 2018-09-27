Trial delayed for Indiana student arrested for zombie shooting video

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Scottsburg High School senior charged with intimidation over a video he posted to Facebook faced a judge for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.
Sean Small was arrested for posting the video, which showed a character on Small’s phone shooting at zombies in the hallways of his own school, while other students walked down the hallway.
It was part of the virtual reality game “Walking Dead: Our World.”
Small was expelled from Scottsburg High the same day he was arrested.
At Thursday’s hearing, Small’s trial was moved from November to January of 2019.
If convicted, Small could face up to a year in prison and a $5,000 dollar fine.
