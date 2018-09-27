5 West Nile cases confirmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The West Nile virus has been confirmed in five Louisville residents, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Public health officials said four of the five cases were neuroinvasive, meaning the virus attacked the brain or the tissues lining the brain and spinal cord leading to encephalitis or meningitis.
The Department of Public Health and Wellness advises people to take the following precautions:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here at http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/faq/repellent.html.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Use your air conditioning, if you have it.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths on a regular basis.
Residents can see if their neighborhood has been fogged for mosquitoes by calling (502) 574-6641 or clicking here. Residents can make a request concerning mosquitoes in their neighborhood by calling 311 or (502) 574-5000.
No West Nile deaths have been reported this year. In 2017, there was one non-fatal case of West Nile reported in Louisville.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.