Woman stabbed at Kroger in pain, recovering

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Louisville Kroger during a robbery.
Louisville Metro Police said a woman approached the victim as she left the store and stole her purse before stabbing her at the Kroger in the 4200 block of South Third Street. That’s not far from Churchill Downs.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
The victim is recovering and her family said she’s going to be OK. The victim’s granddaughter shared the following with WAVE 3 News:
However, the incident has a lot of people worrying about their safety, even at a place like a grocery store.
Neighbor and shopper Maggie McGrath was headed to get groceries Thursday at the same Kroger store. She said she heard about the robbery and stabbing.
“You have to be prepared, you cannot let your guard down,” she said.
It was still daylight Wednesday when the stabbing happened, as the victim carried groceries to her car in the parking lot.
“It’s a crime of opportunity, they’re looking to prey on somebody,” McGrath said. “And if you’re not paying attention, you’re going to get jumped.”
She’s so concerned about crime she took a self-defense class.
“I put my groceries in my trunk, I get up and look around,” McGrath said. “I have my keys between my knuckles and I’m ready to swing in a moment’s notice.”
WAVE 3 News Safety and Security expert D’Shawn Johnson said everyone needs to be prepared.
“The first thing you want to do, is you want to know your surroundings,” he said.
Johnson said know where you parked your car when going into the store so you’re not caught off-guard on the way out. Don’t get distracted by talking or texting on your phone.
“If you notice a lot of people come out of the store, the first thing they have in their hand is their cell phone,” Johnson said. “If you’re distracted, then you’re not seeing the threat coming at you at any time.”
Instead, just as McGrath does, Johnson said to have your key in your hand.
You can sound the car alarm if someone walks up to you when you’re putting bags in your car, or when you’re trying to get a child in a car seat.
If someone approaches you for money, don’t be afraid to say no loudly.
Kroger said they just increased security at the South Third Street store from part-time to full-time back in June. It’s possible the guard may have been inside when it happened, but it’s not known for sure.
Store officials said customers can always ask for a clerk to walk you to your car -- you may have to wait a minute, but they’ll do it.
