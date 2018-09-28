Suspect armed with pellet gun arrested at Corydon Elementary

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A suspect was arrested after an incident at Corydon Elementary School.
The Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office said Mike Leighty, 29, entered the school during dismissal on Friday afternoon and asked for assistance from the School Resource Officer.
School officials said staff immediately noticed what looked like the butt of a gun in his pocket. That’s when a staff member escorted the man outside.
The school was locked down and the school resource officer arrived, tackled Leighty and took him into custody.
The gun that was spotted in the man’s pocket was discovered to be a pellet gun, school officials said.
A pellet gun is not considered a firearm in Indiana. Officials do not believe Leighty’s intention was to harm anyone but himself.
Leighty has been charged with felony intimidation and disorderly conduct. He’s being held on a $2,800 full cash bond and is expected in court Monday.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.