‘Authenticity’ sells in Louisville downtown hotels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authenticity. Louisville has it in abundance and downtown hotels are selling it in a big way.
“The service and the bourbon, how they’ve tied into the bourbonism and the horse industry and the bluegrass music, it’s all authentic,” Louisville Downtown Marriott General Manager David Greene said. “People are looking for an experience. It’s not just about putting heads in beds.”
The Louisville Marriott Downtown celebrated Thursday night the completion of a $35 million top-to-bottom renovation. The update puts the hotel in competition with it’s new neighbor, the Omni, which is also heavily invested in authenticity.
Both will be attempting to attract the lion’s share of visitors to the recently-opened Kentucky International Convention Center.
“When you come to a city you want to be where the locals go, you want to be in the know,” Omni Sales and marketing Director Eamon O’Brien said. “You don’t want to go necessarily to a chain destination or a chain restaurant.”
Almost everywhere you look on the main floor of the Omni, you will see images of bourbon-making, and thoroughbreds. There are also historic pictures and local art depicting local scenes.
“You want to feel like you’ve had an authentic experience to that destination,” O’Brien said. “So obviously bourbonism is huge right now, but also it’s the Speed Art Museum, it’s the culture.”
