Big Blue Madness: Campers get their tickets today

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - UK basketball fans looking for Big Blue Madness tickets are just a few hours away from being able to break camp.
Hundreds of them have been sleeping in tents on the UK campus the last two days, awaiting the distribution of control cards at 2 p.m. Those with a control card can then pick up their Big Blue Madness tickets later Friday at 10 p.m. They’re encouraged to get in line at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday night, UK players delivered pizza to those camped out in “Tent City,” signed autographs and posed for pictures.
Big Blue Madness is the first formal practice for the UK basketball team, and features a slam-dunk contest and other fan-friendly activities.
