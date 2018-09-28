City paying tribute to civil rights leader & Tuskegee Airman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council has passed resolutions to honor two notable Louisvillians.
The corner of South Dr. W J Hodge Street and West Broadway will soon be known as Alberta Jones Boulevard.
Jones was civil rights pioneer and the first woman to pass the Kentucky Bar Exam. She became the first female attorney in Jefferson County, serving as a prosecutor in domestic relations court. Jones would later establish the Independent Voters Association, which registered thousands of African American voters.
But her life was cut short. Jones was murdered in 1965. She was abducted -- her body discovered near the Shawnee boat ramp. Jones had been beaten unconscious and drowned. The killer has never been caught.
Jones’ street sign will be placed near her old office at 2018 W Broadway. It’ll be unveiled on Nov. 12, which would have been Jones’ 80th birthday.
Council members also unanimously passed a resolution to honor former Tuskegee Airman Deacon “Frank” Weaver. The corner of Saint Francis Lane and Broadmoor Bouelvard near West Buechel will be renamed Frank Weaver Way.
