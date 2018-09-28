Driver arrested in double fatal crash in Indiana

GIBSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A woman was arrested Friday for alleged involvement in a crash that killed two men near Evansville, Indiana on September 1.
Ashley Sanders, 25 of Patoka, IN, was arrested around 6:30 a.m. without incident by Indiana State Police (ISP). Sanders allegedly caused caused a crash that killed Trevor Watt and James Gasaway on Old US 41 near CR 225 North, ISP said.
During the investigation of the crash, ISP said they determined that Sanders was reportedly driving her vehicle at 98 mph when she struck the rear of Watt’s vehicle. Watt and Gasaway died at the scene, both were wearing their seat belts and died of blunt force trauma, ISP confirmed. Further investigation also revealed Sanders had a blood alcohol content of .27% and allegedly had marijuana and methamphetamine in her system.
Sanders was charged with four felony counts of operating while intoxicated resulting in death (two for alcohol and two for meth). She is currently being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail.
